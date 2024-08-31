Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,725,000 after purchasing an additional 316,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,253 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $84,042,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 100,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

