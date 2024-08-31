Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $318.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.