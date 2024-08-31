Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $13.51 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

