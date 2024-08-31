Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,347,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 653,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $58.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

