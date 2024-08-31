Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $1,730.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,623.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,398.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

