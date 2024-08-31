Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

