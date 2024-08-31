Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 66,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 73.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

