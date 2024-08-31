Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $513.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $514.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.61 and its 200-day moving average is $444.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

