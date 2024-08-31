Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $12.88 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $199.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

