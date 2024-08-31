Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

