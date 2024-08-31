Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $39.90 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,899,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MA opened at $483.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

