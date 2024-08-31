Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $48.91 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,770,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,906,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 0.9% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 8.88% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RLY opened at $28.31 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

