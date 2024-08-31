Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $600.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

