HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,527,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $395.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.96. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $395.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

