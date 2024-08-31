HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $395.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $395.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

