HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 179,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of HCWB opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.