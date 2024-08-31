Head to Head Review: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortis and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $11.39 billion 1.91 $1.17 billion $2.32 18.97 Heliogen $3.92 million 3.31 -$129.60 million ($22.66) -0.10

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

57.8% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fortis has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.90% 7.04% 2.34% Heliogen N/A -418.04% -109.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fortis and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 1 0 0 1.50 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fortis currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Heliogen.

Summary

Fortis beats Heliogen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,087,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 592,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 145 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 90 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 69,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 275,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 34,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 17,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. It also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,500 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 51,600 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand. The company offers heliostat fields, and associated control systems, solar receivers, thermal energy storage, and heat engines. Its solutions include carbon-free steam production, a system that produces heat or steam for use in industrial processes; net zero power generation system, a turbine generator with the baseline system, which achieves net-zero emissions in electricity production; and green hydrogen production, and electrolyzer with the baseline system that produces green hydrogen fuel. The company also offers professional services, such as turnkey project construction, project site development, and research and development studies. It serves the food and beverage, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, transportation, chemicals, cement, and metals manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

