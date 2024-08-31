Head-To-Head Review: WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eGain and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $94.98 million 2.25 $2.11 million $0.28 25.61 WiMi Hologram Cloud $585.37 million 0.12 -$59.47 million N/A N/A

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.9% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eGain and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 9.34% 13.83% 7.12% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for eGain and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Volatility and Risk

eGain has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

(Get Free Report)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

