Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 54,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 396,456 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 281,243 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

HR opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

