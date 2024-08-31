Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

