Hedera (HBAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.68 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $20.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00038419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,504,722 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,504,721.68256 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05124055 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $31,943,871.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

