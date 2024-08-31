Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Up 2.9%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Hempalta Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
