Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 355,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 148,434 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 117,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,456. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

