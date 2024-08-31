Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after buying an additional 208,969 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 684,369 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,040,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235,742 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD remained flat at $47.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 295,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,328. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

