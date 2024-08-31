Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after purchasing an additional 229,766 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. 1,105,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,534. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.