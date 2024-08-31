Heritage Family Offices LLP Invests $253,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 51.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $337.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $337.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

