Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.81). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.81), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Hibernia REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.90.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.