Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,380. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
