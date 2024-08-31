Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.