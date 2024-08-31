Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $168,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.