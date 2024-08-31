Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $207.91. 1,923,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

