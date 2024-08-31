Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

