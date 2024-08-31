Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 129,502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $96.66. 3,153,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,160 shares of company stock worth $24,556,718. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

