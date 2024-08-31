Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.90. 69,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 57,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

