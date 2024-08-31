HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.93

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.93 and last traded at $142.28, with a volume of 10232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.38.

The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

