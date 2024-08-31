HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,972 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $26,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.18. 11,855,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

