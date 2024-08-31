Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $892.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $539.31 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

