iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

PTC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

