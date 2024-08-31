iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 137,680 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,649 shares of company stock worth $29,104,359. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

