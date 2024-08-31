iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 94,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.36. 2,696,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,559. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

