iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,984 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $174.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $174.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

