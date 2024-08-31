iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 target price (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

