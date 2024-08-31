iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $27.69 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,402 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

