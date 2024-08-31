iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $36.75 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,054 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 107,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.86. 7,441,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

