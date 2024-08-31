iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,889 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

