iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cummins worth $70,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.75. 878,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,211. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.13.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.