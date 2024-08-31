iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $481.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

