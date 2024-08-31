iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

