iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.70 Million in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,733 shares of company stock worth $4,678,514. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

