iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

